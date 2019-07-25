RBI Grade B 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the official notification for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams for the year 2019 in the next week on the official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the official notification for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams for the year 2019 in the next week on the official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who are regularly keeping are keeping a tab on the official website are advised to continue with the activity.

Selection for posts will be done through the RBI Grade B Exam 2019. In every year, bank conducts RBI Grade B Exam 2019 to select the candidates for Grade B officers across India.

Exam is being conducted in an online mode. The examination will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II.

Qualifiers of the RBI Grade B Paper I will be called for RBI Grade B Paper II. They need to qualify both the phases with a minimum aggregate cut off. marks will be required to appear for RBI Grade B Interview.

RBI Grade B 2019: Steps to apply online

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website rbi.org.in. Following are the steps to apply for RBI Grade B 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the “Recruitment for the post of Officers in Gr. B (DR) General/DEPR/DSIM” given in the Advertisement page for filling the ‘Online Application’. It redirects the candidates to the online registration page.

Step 2: Choose the tab showing click here for new registration and enter details such as name, contact details and email-id.

Step 3: Fill all your details and save your application after clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button

Step 4: Upload photo, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration.

Step 5: Proceed to fil other details for the Application Form.

Step 6: Modify all details. Click on ‘FINAL SUBMIT’. This will be done after verifying all details such as photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Payment’ Tab. Then proceed for payment.

Step 8: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App