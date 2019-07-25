RBI Grade B 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the official notification for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams for the year 2019 in the next week on the official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who are regularly keeping are keeping a tab on the official website are advised to continue with the activity.
Selection for posts will be done through the RBI Grade B Exam 2019. In every year, bank conducts RBI Grade B Exam 2019 to select the candidates for Grade B officers across India.
Exam is being conducted in an online mode. The examination will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II.
Qualifiers of the RBI Grade B Paper I will be called for RBI Grade B Paper II. They need to qualify both the phases with a minimum aggregate cut off. marks will be required to appear for RBI Grade B Interview.
RBI Grade B 2019: Steps to apply online
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website rbi.org.in. Following are the steps to apply for RBI Grade B 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the “Recruitment for the post of Officers in Gr. B (DR) General/DEPR/DSIM” given in the Advertisement page for filling the ‘Online Application’. It redirects the candidates to the online registration page.
Step 2: Choose the tab showing click here for new registration and enter details such as name, contact details and email-id.
Step 3: Fill all your details and save your application after clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button
Step 4: Upload photo, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration.
Step 5: Proceed to fil other details for the Application Form.
Step 6: Modify all details. Click on ‘FINAL SUBMIT’. This will be done after verifying all details such as photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
Step 7: Click on the ‘Payment’ Tab. Then proceed for payment.
Step 8: Click on ‘Submit’ button.