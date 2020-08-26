Attacking the NDA government on the report by the Reserve Bank of India that economic recovery is likely to take longer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the RBI has only confirmed that he had been warning for several months.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India’s latest warning on economic contraction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and said that “distractions through media will not help the poor”.



“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months,” the Wayanad MP tweeted this morning along with a news report. The Congress leader also provided few suggestions to the government which includes “Government needs to: Spend more, not lend more. Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists. Restart economy by consumption.”



“Distractions through media won’t help the poor or make the economic disaster disappear,” he added.Declining capacity utilisation, weakening of consumption demand and overhang of stressed balance sheets are restraining new investments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said on Tuesday while calling for wide-ranging reforms to regain losses due to COVID-19 crisis and return to the path of sustainable economic growth.



RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months. Govt needs to:

Spend more, not lend more.

Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists.

Restart economy by consumption. Distractions through media won't help the poor or make the economic disaster disappear. pic.twitter.com/OTDHPNvnbx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2020

ALSO READ : CWC Meeting: Sonia Gandhi called Azad, gave assurance to hear out grievances

The corporate tax cut of September 2019 has been utilised in debt servicing, a build-up of cash balances and other current assets rather than restarting the capital expenditure cycle, it had said.

“These underlying developments suggest that the appetite for investment is anaemic and in need of more reforms,” had said the central bank in its 2019-20 annual report.



The RBI said that COVID-19 crisis can be converted into an opportunity by using an online provision of education and training to implement reforms in the social infrastructure by skill development and reskilling so as to prepare a labour force equipped to keep pace with a big thrust on infrastructure.

ALSO READ : 26/11 survivor facing hardship moves HC for a home