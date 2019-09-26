After the PMC Bank curbs, the managing director Joy Thomas has been terminated from his post. Earlier today, the RBI raised the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.

PMC Bank curbs: The Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) Managing Director Joy Thomas was sacked on Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India had imposed restrictions on the urban bank. The decision can be seen as a punishment for the Thomas who had claimed the whole responsibility for the bank curbings. In another big announcement, RBI today increased the withdrawal limits from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for the PMC bank customers for a month.

RBI’s latest notification read that after a preliminary assessment of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, the earlier withdrawal limit of Rs 1,000 for the customers has been increased to Rs 10,000 for a month of their total balance.

Directions under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra – Relaxation in withdrawal limit of Deposit Accountshttps://t.co/oYdCAl1BVB — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 26, 2019

A day ago, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, while addressing the reporters had said the finance ministry has been monitoring the current situation and would take all possible steps to ensure that PMC Bank customer would not face any kind of problem.

“I will personally ensure that the no bank customer would face any problem,” said Anurag Thakur.

Why RBI imposed restrictions on the PMC Bank?

The Reserve Bank curbed the PMC bank following the financial irregularities. The reports say the PMC bank had lend a hefty amount of Rs 2,500 crore to the HDIL. It was revealed that the borrower company has dues of over Rs 1,996.9 crore as on 31 March.

After RBI possed restrictions on the PMC Bank, a panic situation occurred among the thousands of people who have their accounts with the bank in 6 states’ over 150 branches. The latest steps have been taken to control the situation.

