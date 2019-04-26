RBI Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened the application process for the post of Part Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on hourly remuneration for the dispensaries situated at Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Quarters at G.S Road and RBI Staff Quarters, Zoo Narengi Road in Assam's Guwahati.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification inviting the applications for Medical Consultant post. The recruitment for Bank’s Part-Time Medical Consultant will be held on a contractual basis. Selected candidates for the consultant post will be given an hourly remuneration. Interested candidates can apply for RBI Recruitment 2019 before May 15 of next month.

Once selected, the Medical consultant will be posted at two RBI dispensaries, one at Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Quarters, G.S.Road, Guwahati and the other at Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters, Zoo Narengi Road, Guwahati.

The remuneration for the Medical Consultant will be an hourly remuneration of Rs 850 per hour. Candidates must fulfil all the criteria for applying to the posts. The candidates must have educational qualification of MBBS in allopathic medicine from any recognized University under the Medical Council of India.

Apart from that, the candidates must also be an experienced Medical Practioner for at least two years in any hospital. Moreover, interested candidates must note that they should be staying within the radius of 3-5 km distance from the workplace.

