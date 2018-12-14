RBI reviews governance framework under new Governor Shaktikanta Das: The board reviewed, inter alia, current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and matters relating to liquidity, among others. For the first time, the RBI's Central Board met in Mumbai under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI Central Board on Friday placed on record its appreciation of services rendered by Urjit R Patel as governor and deputy governor of the bank, RBI Chief General Manager Jose J Kattoor said. (File photo)

RBI reviews governance framework under new Governor Shaktikanta Das: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Central Board on Friday deliberated on Governance Framework of the RBI and it was decided that the matter required further examination, the ANI reported. The board reviewed, inter alia, current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and matters relating to liquidity, among others. For the first time, the RBI’s Central Board met in Mumbai under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The board also placed on record its appreciation of services rendered by Dr Urjit R Patel as governor and deputy governor of the bank, RBI Chief General Manager Jose J Kattoor said.

Apart from that the board looked into matters relating to liquidity, credit delivery to the economy, issues of currency management, financial literacy and discussed the draft report on trends and the progress of banking in India.

Newly-appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asserted that the central bank will look forward to resolving all ongoing issues of the banking sectors via discussions. Addressing his first media gathering after being appointed as the new RBI chief, Das said that it is an honour and great opportunity for him to serve RBI, adding that he will try his best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy. He said that as the new RBI chief he will try and uphold professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of this institution.

While playing down on the differences going on with the central government, the RBI chief noted that the government runs the country at the end of the day. In the past few months, the country has witnessed mounting differences between the RBI and the ruling government that reportedly is one of the reasons for former RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation.

