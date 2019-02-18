RBI to give interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the Central goverment: RBI to give interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the Central goverment: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to give an interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the Central government for the half year ended December 31, 2018. The decision has been taken by the RBI Central Board at a meeting that took place in Delhi today.

RBI to give interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the Central goverment: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to give an interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the Central government for the half year ended December 31, 2018. The decision has been taken by the RBI Central Board at a meeting that took place in Delhi today. In a press release released by the RBI board, it was stated that it was the second successive year that the Reserve Bank will be transferring an interim surplus. The meeting was also attended by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who also addressed the post-Budget meeting of the Central Board.

While addressing the meeting, Jaitley noted the several reforms and policy measures taken by the Modi government over the last four years and its effects on the Indian economy. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Finance Secretary and Secretary (Expenditure), Ajay Narayan Jha, Secretary (Revenue), Ajay Bhushan Pandey and chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board has decided to give an interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the Central goverment for the half year ended December 31, 2018. pic.twitter.com/qQGegWwogQ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

In the meeting, the board reviewed the specific areas of operations of the Reserve Bank. It also discussed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges. The RBI’s decision was based on a limited audit review and after applying the extant economic capital framework.

