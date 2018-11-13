The meeting between PM Modi and Urjit Patel took place on Friday. The following meet is expected to put a halt at the increasing differences between the Centre and the RBI. Reports suggest that the RBI has called in a board meeting that will be held in the coming times. During the meet that was held between PM Modi and RBI Governor Urjit Patel, the Prime Minister explained the RBI Governor his government's perspective and added that his government is answerable to the people of the country.

Coming out as a fresh development in the reported rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), PM Narendra Modi and the Governor of the Central Bank, Urjit Patel, have reportedly met for the first time post an unprecedented face-off over a number of issues including the freedom of the RBI and its working. As per a report by PTI, the meeting between PM Modi and Urjit Patel took place on Friday. The following meet is expected to put a halt at the increasing differences between the Centre and the RBI. Reports suggest that the RBI has called in a board meeting that will be held in the coming times.

According to a report by NDTV, during the meet that was held between PM Modi and RBI Governor Urjit Patel, the Prime Minister explained the RBI Governor his government’s perspective and added that his government is answerable to the people of the country. The following development comes to light just a few days after a rift was reported between the Government and the RBI. The face-off between the RBI and the Government was reported after the Centre invoked never-before-used powers falling under section 7 of the RBI Act. Under the following section, the government can issue directions to the RBI Governor on matters of public interest.

Hitting out bat the ruling government, Congress said that the government has sought Rs 1 lakh crore from the reserves of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as it faces a huge fiscal deficit in an election year. As per a report by CNBC-TV18, the meeting between PM Modi and Urjit Patel resulted in a compromise where the reportedly agreed to soften its stand on seeking reserves from the RBI and in return, the Central Bank will give up the demand of relaxing its lending curbs.

As per sources, post the November 9 meeting, the RBI may let a few banks out of its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework which will allow them to lend more.

