Over 20 RBL Bank branches across four states will be equipped with Water ATMs in a first of its kind initiative under SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAAN where Water will be delivered in clay bottles in line with the green infrastructure project outlined by the Government of India.

RBL Bank has said that it would provide Water ATMs (aquatm’s) across 20 rural branches spread across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in partnership with AquaKraft

RBL Bank, one of India’s fastest growing Banks, today in partnership with AquaKraft announced that it would provide Water ATMs (aquatm’s) across 20 rural branches spread across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. According to WaterAid, a global advocacy group on water and sanitation, India has more than 63 million people that do not have access to clean drinking water, more than any other country in the world. On the occasion of Republic day, as part of its CSR and sustainability efforts, RBL Bank and AquaKraft are focused on making clean drinking water and sanitation a reality for all Indians.

The aquatm’s will have a capacity of 500 to 1000 litres per day and will vend water at the IRCTC approved rates of Re 1/- for 300 ml, Rs. 3/- per litre & Rs. 5/- per litre. The filtration process uses green technology leading to no wastage of water (unlike Reverse Osmosis) and works on gravity with very limited use of electricity. These aquatm’s will be operated and managed by Women Entrepreneurs/SHGs / Youth Clubs and will be delivered in clay bottles instead of plastic in line with the green infrastructure project outlined by the Government of India.

Under this partnership, RBL Bank will provide access to the Water ATMs at each of the identified branches while Aquakraft will implement the initiative. This is the first of its kind socio-economic model that seamlessly enables use of green technology, financial inclusion, skill development, women empowerment & sustainable development while delivering clean drinking water.

Commenting on the partnership Ms. Shanta Vallury Gandhi – Head HR, CSR and Internal Branding at RBL Bank said, “As part of our overall CSR policy, we are committed as an organization to support women empowerment and sustainable livelihoods. This innovation from Aquakraft of creating sustainable drinking water infrastructure across identified locations to leveraging the rural women to manage the same leading to livelihood creation is a compelling reason for us to enter into this partnership. This will further create a positive impact on the lives of rural women who have to travel miles to have clean and safe drinking water.”

“This is not just a mere CSR initiative, but a long term integrated social development partnership. We were very impressed by the focused approach of RBL Bank to make a difference to lives of women by emancipating them with their basic needs and hence structured this model. It has always been our endeavor to create a drinking water infrastructure leveraging established networks like bus stations, railways stations, PHCs etc., but leveraging a Bank’s branch network has totally redefined our strategy. This is a true innovation of CSR by RBL Bank and will set a new precedence in the way Corporates look at CSR.” said “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Chairman & Managing Director – Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd

————————————————————————————————————————————-

About RBL Bank

RBL Bank is one of India’s fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The Bank offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Agribusiness Banking, Development Banking and Financial Inclusion, Treasury and Financial Markets Operations. It currently services over 3.98 million customers through a network of 246 branches and 394 ATMs spread across 20 Indian states and Union Territories.

Over the last few years, RBL Bank has earned recognition in various national and international forums such as : CNBC ASIA’s India Talent Management Award (2017); India’s Best Bank for four consecutive years (2013 – 2016) in the mid-sized segment (Growth) by a Business Today – KPMG Study; Business World’s ‘Fastest Growing Small Bank’ consistently for three years(2013,2014,2015) and recognized by the World Economic Forum as a ‘Global Growth Company’ (GGC).

RBL Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE (RBLBANK). For further details, please visit www.rblbank.com

Media Contact(s):

Abhijit Somvanshi Shwetha Thomas Head – Marketing & Communications DVP – Marketing & Communications RBL BANK RBL BANK T: +91 22-43020565 | M: +91 9920915158 T: +91 22-43020546 | M: +91 9821287390 E: abhijit.somvanshi@rblbank.com E: shwetha.thomas@rblbank.com

About Aquakraft

Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd., is an innovation based next generation for profit social enterprise focused on making clean drinking water & sanitation to one and all. As a part of its continuous innovation it has developed a unique socio economic model, aquatm – Water ATM that seamlessly enables use of Green technology, financial inclusion, skill development, women empowerment & sustainable development while delivering clean drinking water.