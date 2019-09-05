RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019: Rajasthan board is going to release the result soon, students must have their registration number as they can check result by entering their registration number and required details in the result link. Get the direct link below and steps to check the results.

Rajasthan Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is likely to release the Class 10 supplementary examination results by this week. The students who have appeared for the supplementary examinations can visit the official website to check the results. The Rajasthan Board conducted the supplementary examinations for the class 10 students in August 2019. The Rajasthan Class 10 compartmental results will be available on the official website rajresults.nic.in.

To check the result students must have their registration number as they can check result by entering their registration number and required details in the result link. The link will be activated on the official website of Rajasthan board that is rajresults.nic.in once the result is announced. The results of Rajasthan class 10 supplementary examinations will include details like the marks secured and the qualifying status of the student.

Rajasthan Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Step 2: Click on the link, Class 10 supplementary result

Step 3: Fill all the necessary details

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan Supplementary Result 2019 for reference

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 supplementary examination result 2019 will include details like the name and registration number of the candidate, name of examination, subjects appeared, marks secured in each subject, total marks and qualifying status of the student. The students who have appeared for the examination must make sure to proofread all the information provided on the result sheet of class 10 supplementary examination.

Direct Link for the official website of Rajasthan Board

