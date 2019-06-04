RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board BSER class 8 Result 2019 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the RBSE Class 8th Result 2019, this week. All the aspirants who appeared for the BSER Class 8th examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 8th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board BSER class 8 Result 2019 @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 also known as Rajasthan Board BSER Class 8th Result 2019 or Rajasthan 8th Result 2019 today. This year, the Education Board of Rajasthan was supposed to declare the BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 on May 31 wherein the board announced Rajasthan class 10 Results 2019 yesterday i.e. June 3, 2019. All the students who appeared for the RBSE examination are advised to visit the official website of BSER i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE 8th Result 2019 or Rajasthan 8th Result 2019 will soon be activated on the mentioned above website link. The candidates can check their scores by following the mentioned above steps. Over 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan class 8th examination which was conducted from March 14 to March 29. Last year, the BSER Class 8 Result 2019 was announced on June 6, 2018.

Steps to check, download Rajasthan 8th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE or BSER i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Rajasthan Board 8th result 2019.

Step 3: On the homepage, enter your details like roll number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number and name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your BSER Class 8th Result 2019 or BSER RBSE Class 8th Result 2019.

Note: Each and every aspirant who sat for the examination and likely check the RBSE Class 8 Result from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

