RBSE 8th result 2019, Rajasthan board class 8 results: As many as 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Class 8th exam that began on March 14 and ended on March 29, 2019.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 8th board examination on its official website rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 8th result 2019, Rajasthan board class 8 results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 8th board examination on its official website at 4 PM today (Friday, June 7, 2019). The candidates, who appeared for the RBSE Class 8th, can check the results at rajresults.nic.in. The examination began on March 14 and ended on March 29, 2019. As many as 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Class 8th exam.

Apart from the official website, RBSE Class 8 results are also available on third party websites. Here is the complete list of other websites where the Class 8 students can check their results.

rajresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

RBSE Class 8th results: How to check results on computer

1) Visit the official website of the RBSE: rajresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link that reads “Rajasthan class 8 results 2019”

3) Enter your RBSE registration number and click on the link that reads “Click”

4) Your RBSE Class 8 result will appear on the computer screen

5) Download the RBSE Class 8 result

6) Take a print out for future reference

RBSE Class 8th results: How to check results via SMS

The results can be checked through mobile service, SMS. If you are unable to access the result through the official websites of Rajasthan Board, they can check the Class 8th Result 2019 via SMS. They need to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and has to send it to 56263

In 2018, a total of 12, 96,127 candidates had appeared for the RBSE Class 8th examination. The state board had declared the RBSE Class 8th examination results on June 6, 2018, at rajresults.nic.in.

