Dignitaries present on the occasion were R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, Arushi Nishank, Chairperson of the Sparsh Ganga Campaign, members of the HSNC Board, past principals of the institution, principals of esteemed educational institutions of the city and the alumni along with the staff and students of the institution.

Country’s prestigious educational institutes RD and SH National College announced the launch of three key nation-building initiatives, recently. The colleges was commemorating 70 years of glorious learning traditions at a glittering ceremony on January 11, 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishu Mansukhani, President of the HSNC Board said the achievements of RD National College, the pioneer institute of the HSNC Board, will be written in gold in annals of education history. The successes yet to come will surpass all that has achieved so far in magnitude, brilliance and reach, he added. Emphasis on innovative learning techniques and establishing a timeless tradition of academic excellence has been the hallmark of RD and SH National College. One of the oldest colleges in the country affiliated to the University of Mumbai and the first of the 24 educational institutions established by the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board.

Collaborating with AquaKraft Projects Pvt Ltd, the first initiative, Center for Innovation, Sustainability and Social Entrepreneurship (CISSE) aims to bolster nation building capacities by facilitating research and innovation across vocational and management education. Conceptualized as India’s first Digital Social Exchange Platform, swachhagraha.com is a new-age social development movement aiming at creating ground-level path-breaking solutions in the areas of sanitation, clean drinking water, health, and hygiene. An acronym for Sanitation &Water for Community Health and Hygiene (SWACHH), the community-centric initiative aims to involve stake-holders to attain actionable outcomes towards transforming the social and environmental ecosystem. Jal Pe Charcha is an open discussion forum and advocacy platform for the concerned masses to come together and collectively address the problem of water management and finding sustainable solutions to water challenges. The initial phase of Jal Pe Charcha will be rolled out across colleges to leverage the student and youth power for initiating dialogues on creating a transformative impact. The initiatives are the brainchild of Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Chairman & CEO, AquaKraft Projects Pvt Ltd and alumnus of the college.

Swachhagraha.com is India’s 1st Digital Social Exchange Platform where NEED meets the DEED. It will have validated opportunities across every element of SWACHH on one side and on the other pre-qualified Donors across Individuals, Diaspora & Corporates on the other. Presently will have prequalified validated opportunities of over Rs 900 crores across various parts of India through mandates from Governments & Corporates and will go live shortly. Speaking on the launch Ramanan said, “The recent impetus on CSR by the Government & Corporates has created a strong focus on how Social capital can be used for the transformation of the country. At the same time, there is an imperative need to create a structured approach to the same. I am happy to launch Swachhagraha.com, India’s 1st Digital Social Exchange Platform and would call it a unique and much-needed innovation in CSR. The vision and commitment of Dr. Subramanya whom I have seen relentlessly trying out of the box ideas to make clean drinking water & sanitation available to one and all are commendable. His initiatives of involving the youth and leveraging student volunteerism to achieve SDGs is an ingenious inclusive way towards sustainability of social developmental projects”

Another unique initiative, Jal pe charcha, a water Advocacy campaign by AquaKraft & Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation (MVSTF), Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of Maharashtra, was launched by Ms. Arushi Nishank, Chairperson, Sparsh Ganga. Speaking on the occasion, Arushi Nishank commented, “It is my great privilege and honor to launch a nationwide advocacy program in water called Jal Per Charcha which aims to proliferate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Jal Shakti Abhiyan. We have been doing a similar activity at the grassroots at Sparsh Ganga and find a lot of congruence between our vision and the vision of AquaKraft. I commend Dr. Subramanya Kusnur for his commitment and dedication to one whole decade of his life and career to make clean water available to all. Together we will create a strong awareness amongst students at various colleges which is actually the foundation of New India.”

“MVSTF is very happy to partner with AquaKraft in conceptualizing a 1000 village program to provide water and sanitation in addition to advocating the principles of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan. MVSTF has done extensive work in doing a baseline & technical survey across all these villages, leading to an established need, which will be posted, on www.swachhagraha.com, India’s 1st Digital Social Exchange Platform. The validated need represents an opportunity of over Rs 900 crores worth of interventions, which will be presented to corporates for funding under CSR and the Indian Diaspora.” said Ramnath Subramaniam, CEO MVSTF.

“We are very proud to launch these unique nation-building initiatives through a Corporate Academic Partnership we started 3 years ago with AquaKraft. Under this partnership, we started the SWACHH LAB in 2017 to foster the culture of innovation amongst students, which went on to receive accolades at the district & national level. The Launch of CISSE is a natural progression of this success. It is very heartening to see our own Alumni Dr. Subramanya Kusnur who has been relentlessly trying to make clean water & sanitation to one and all and thinking unique ways of doing so. The nation-building initiatives launched today prove the fact that mainline colleges like ours are set to contribute to the development of the nations and today precedence has been set.” Said Dr Neha Jagtiani I/C Principal, R D National College.

AquaKraft Projects Pvt. Ltd., a next generation impact & sustainability initiative promoted by “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kunsur. Dr. Subramanya left a successful corporate career in 2010 and has dedicated the last decade travelling in over 1700 villages across the country to try & provide the Right to Clean Water and Sanitation to every citizen of India in a sustainable way by using green & environment-friendly solutions while leveraging CSR obligations of corporates. His brain child Swachhagraha where SWACHH is Sanitation & Water for Community Health & Hygiene and AGRAHA is an invitation to all stakeholders to come together and build a Clean, Green, Healthy & New India is fast becoming a revolution.

“I am humbled here today for the recognition my Alma matter R D National College is giving on completion of 70 years of Academic Excellence & Nation Building by launching the Center for Innovation, Sustainability and Social Entrepreneurship. More so when they have recognized my commitment towards Innovation and Sustainability and are dedicating nation-building initiatives at the august hands of distinguished Guests of the Ceremony. I am also grateful to partners like MVSTF with whom together we are launching Jal Pe Charcha and swachhagraha.com This is a strong vindication of 10 years of effort, commitment and ability to innovate next generation models to achieve sustainability in the field of drinking water and sanitation.” Said Dr. Subramanya.

