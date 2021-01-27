Amid the R'Day Kisaan Parade row, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has alleged that some miscreants have joined the protest to defame the farmer’s movement. They did not plan to unfurl the flags at Red Fort and this was not their program.

Amid the chaos over Republic Day Tractor Rally, questions have been raised over who instigated the violence and how did a peaceful protest go out of hands. While leaders of farmer unions have disassociated themselves from the violence, the presence of Sikh symbols at the red fort site cannot be ignored. As a section claims that Khalistani flags were hoisted at the ramparts of red fort, it is to be clarified that there is a difference between Khalsa and Khalistanis.

In the visuals emerging from the protest site, the flags and symbols of Khalsa can be identified. Thus, it would be wrong to associate the Khalistanis with the farmers’ movement. Having said that, it is also important to ask who allowed the Khalsas to bring holy religious symbols at the protest site. Isn’t this a disrespect of the granthis, who profess the message of peace and harmony? Isn’t this a disrespect of the thousands of farmers who spent almost 2 months at the border peacefully putting forth their demands?

Bharat Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tiktait, on the other hand, has expressed that uneducated people were driving the tractors and didn’t know the path towards Delhi. Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. He added that those who created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort would have to pay for their deeds. He also pointed out a conspiracy is going on against a particular community and this is not a movement of Sikhs but farmers.