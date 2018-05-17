After the night-long courtroom battle, Yeddyurappa finally took oath as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister. And just as B S Yeddyurappa took oath, several opposition leaders took to Twitter to express their outrage over BJP forming government in the state. The Congress, which won 78 seats in the elections, has allied with the JDS, which has 37 seats, in a bid to keep BJP out of power. The alliance which has 115 MLAs in its bag, had met Governor to stake claim to form government but the governor decided to call the single largest party, BJP to form government.

While the Karnataka Opposition gathered at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha to stage a protest against the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, leaders from political spectrum expressed anger on social media over the event. BJP has also hit back with Amit Shah and Modi taking to Twitter to respond to allegations. 

The Congress won 78 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election 2018 while the JDS bagged 37. Mayawati’s BSP, an ally of the JDS in the southern state, won one seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Voting was held in 222 of total 224 seats last Saturday.

Now, the BJP has 15 days to prove its majority in the state, which means the drama in Karnataka, is not over yet.

Here are the comments of leaders on the mid-night drama and  what they think about the Karnataka election results:

