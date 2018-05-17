Attacking the BJP and its Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, leaders from different political parties have expressed anger on social media and press briefings over the mid-night drama in Karnataka which resulted in Yeddyurappa swearing-in as Chief Minister. The Congress, which won 78 seats in the elections, has allied with the JDS, which has 37 seats, in a bid to keep BJP out of power.

While the Karnataka Opposition gathered at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha to stage a protest against the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, leaders from political spectrum expressed anger on social media over the event. BJP has also hit back with Amit Shah and Modi taking to Twitter to respond to allegations.

The Congress won 78 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election 2018 while the JDS bagged 37. Mayawati’s BSP, an ally of the JDS in the southern state, won one seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Voting was held in 222 of total 224 seats last Saturday.

Now, the BJP has 15 days to prove its majority in the state, which means the drama in Karnataka, is not over yet.

Here are the comments of leaders on the mid-night drama and what they think about the Karnataka election results:

Modi govt is misusing institutions of central govt. I know they are threatening MLAs. Anand Singh (Cong MLA) told 'they are using ED, I had a case in ED & they are going to screw me. I'm sorry I have to protect my interest,' another Cong MLA who spoke to Singh told me-Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/QrzW8eHeAR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

BS Yeddyurappa has taken the oath but it's difficult to prove majority. Governor should have called those who had maximum numbers. When this happens people say, loktantra ki hatya ho gayi, lekin jab desh mein loktantra bacha hi nahi hai toh hatya kiski hogi:Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/Ja2tTABDBM — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

#WATCH Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani speaks on Karnataka politics, says, 'What has BJP said to Guv, that he did such a stupid action? Order of Guv is open invitation to do corruption.' Jethmalani has approached SC against Karnataka Guv's invitation to Yeddyurappa for forming govt. pic.twitter.com/uLa0oXcPQZ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

All of us saw how PM Modi misused the office of Governor in Tamil Nadu. The same has been done in Karnataka. This is totally against democracy and rule of law. We condemn it: MK Stalin, DMK pic.twitter.com/FbSn1Aec3Z — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

Congrats to Shri @BSYBJP ji for being sworn in as the CM of Karnataka. This is the victory of every Kannadiga who voted to uproot the corrupt & divisive politics of Congress. I am sure the new govt under the guidance of PM @narendramodi will fulfil the aspirations of the people. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

RSS is making way into all institutions in the country. Aisa Pakistan ya tanashahi mein hota hai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur pic.twitter.com/SJx51LSlwi — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

It is a conspiracy to destroy the constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, thereby attacking democracy : BSP chief Mayawati on BJP's BS Yeddyurappa being sworn in as Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/8AWBOJRbnB — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

I endorse the views of MayawatiJi. We must give full respect to the maker of our Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 17, 2018

The Governor is going against the Constitution.The role of Governor is being dictated by the govt. He was a RSS member and a Cabinet Minister under Modi Saheb in Gujarat. It is obvious that he will listen to the Centre: Capt. Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/AbDT2Ul8g6 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

