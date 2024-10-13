Ready To Share Experience With CM Designate Omar In Running ‘Half-State’ Like J&K: Kejriwal

In a statement on Sunday, Kejriwal acknowledged Abdullah's impending role as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended his heartfelt congratulations to National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah following his victory in the assembly elections. In a statement on Sunday, Kejriwal acknowledged Abdullah’s impending role as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities.

“Omar Abdullah is set to assume the position of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days, and I want to extend my sincere congratulations to him for this significant achievement as a representative of the INDIA alliance,” Kejriwal remarked. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and mutual support, stating, “We are fully committed to supporting him in his efforts to run a successful government.”

Kejriwal also noted the unique challenges that come with governing a region like Jammu and Kashmir, referring to it as a “half-state.” He offered his assistance, encouraging Abdullah to consult with him should he encounter any difficulties in his new role.

“Our hope is that under Omar’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir will embark on a robust path of development and progress,” Kejriwal added, reflecting his optimism for the future of the region. The AAP leader’s support underscores the importance of unity and cooperation among regional parties, particularly in a politically sensitive area like Jammu and Kashmir.

In conclusion, Kejriwal expressed his aspirations for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that with Abdullah at the helm, the region can look forward to positive changes and development.

MUST READ: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Son Calls For Revocation Of Land Allotment Amid MUDA Row