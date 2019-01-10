Realme is planning to expand its footprint in India, world's second biggest smartphone market after China. The Chinese smartphone maker aims to open exclusive stores in the country in the second half of 2019, CEO Madhav Sheth said. The move comes in the wake of the recent changes made in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for the e-commerce industry.

Realme is planning to expand its footprint in India, world’s second biggest smartphone market after China. The Chinese smartphone maker aims to open exclusive stores in the country in the second half of 2019, CEO Madhav Sheth said. The company presently sells its smartphones through online shopping websites like Amazon, Flipkart etc. Realme, the Oppo sub-brand, was yet to lock the location for its first experience store. The move comes in the wake of the recent changes made in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for the e-commerce industry.

As per the new FDI policy on e-commerce websites, the government has barred leading online sellers like Flipkart and Amazon from entering into exclusive deals on their platforms. The changes will be effective from February 1. Realme has secured third place on the list of leading smartphone brands in India with a nine per cent market share.

Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme CI and Realme U1 are the five smartphones that company has launched in the Indian market so far. The brand looks to give a tough fight to other successful brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo. However, the brand will continue to focus on the sub-Rs 20,000 segment where it sees large consumer growth.

The company recently joined hands with Reliance Digital to sell its smartphones across 1300+ Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in 13 cities.

