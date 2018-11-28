Realme is a Chinese company which got in the market on May 4, 2018. Realme is the company which is taking on new projects to define the smartphone culture in China and India as well. The company has already launched 4 mobile phones in India and they are doing good business while providing a best of both worlds to the customers.

The cheap smartphone wave is coming with many new companies starting their mobile business to provide a phone which is a mix of good features and price. Realme is one such company which launching their new smartphone U1 today @12: 30 pm in New Delhi. Realme is a Chinese owned company which was established on 4th May 2018 and since the company is mounting new peaks in China and India. The latest smartphone company is a spinoff from Oppo brand and Realme will be the first one to sport the Mediatek Helio P70 flagship chipset launched back in October this year. Realme U1 will be exclusively available via Amazon India, official timelines are to be revealed at today’s launch event in New Delhi.

Realme U1 price in India has not been revealed by the company yet. We can expect Realme to announce the details today at the event. It will be sold exclusively via Amazon India. Considering the companies market value and previous phones, the U1 is expected to fall into the brackets between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. As for the pricing, reports suggest that the U1 will start at Rs 11,999 for the base model and Rs 14,999 for the top-end variant. Realme has confirmed that U1 will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek helio P70 processor. Realme is expected to show two different variants of the phone which will be 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The smartphone will be given a big battery with an efficient battery back up to boost the use of the phone in India.

