After two soldiers, including a junior army officer, were killed and nine others injured when a group of heavily-armed militants stormed an army camp in Jammu in a pre-dawn attack on Saturday, sources on Sunday said the rear wall through which militants sneaked into the military camp is broken at various places. Sources also said after the military station was attacked in 2003 in which nearly a dozen soldiers were killed, the cracks in the wall were not fixed. Only some tin sheets were used to keep out the trespassers. “Though the military station was attacked in 2003 also (nearly a dozen soldiers were killed), its rear wall is broken at several places, with just some tin sheets to keep out trespassers. Only two of its entrances have multiple layers of security,” sources told The Indian Express.

The militants hurled grenades and sprayed automatic gunfire as they entered the family quarters when everyone was asleep, officials said. At least four-five militants are suspected to have barged into the camp through the rear wall. Three terrorists have been killed so far, while the others are still holed up in the area. The army has cordoned off the area and over 150 houses in the complex have been cleared and residents have been moved to safety. The two soldiers who were killed have been identified as Hony Lt Madan Lal Choudhary from Kathua district, and Havildar Habibullah Quereshi from Kupwara.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said intercepts suggest that the militants involved in the attack belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad group. He said it is unclear whether the attackers were from within the state or had come from across the border. The militants were wearing army combat dresses with AK 56 rifles and a large amount of ammunition and hand grenades were recovered from them. “Search of their belongings confirms the terrorists to be from Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). Operations are in progress with extreme caution and restraint to safeguard the unarmed soldiers, women, and children in the houses,” a Defence statement said.

After Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur and Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment, Sunjuwan military station is the third largest Army installation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. After the Nagrota attack in 2016, this is the second attack on an army camp in the Jammu city. Taking a stock of the situation, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that MHA is closely monitoring the situation. “I don’t feel it is fit to comment on it since the operation is still underway. But be assured that our forces & jawans are doing their duty.” Rajnath Singh said.