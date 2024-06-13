Reasi Terror Attack: J&K BJP Chief Commends Bravery of Bus Staff

Ravinder Raina, President of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, paid a visit on Wednesday to the families of the bus driver and conductor who fell victim to the recent terrorist assault in the Reasi district, hailing their valour as exemplary acts that thwarted a major conspiracy.

Addressing the press, Raina condemned the “cowardly act” perpetrated by assailants, emphasizing the gravity of the situation where a bus came under attack, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives and several injuries. He specifically lauded the courage displayed by Vijay Kumar, the bus driver from Reasi, and Arun Ji, the conductor from Katra, who valiantly confronted the terrorists, ultimately sacrificing their lives in the process.

Raina expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, asserting that the entire nation and the region of Jammu & Kashmir stand firmly behind them during these trying times.

Furthermore, Raina shared a video on social media platforms, documenting his interaction with the families of the deceased, wherein he offered his heartfelt condolences and support.

In parallel, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha denounced the attack as a “crime against humanity” and urged the populace to maintain faith in the capabilities of the security forces and the J&K police. Sinha emphasized the collective resolve to eradicate terrorism and its sympathizers from the region.

Earlier in the week, the Jammu and Kashmir police released a sketch of one of the perpetrators involved in the assault on the bus, announcing a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any substantial information leading to his apprehension. The sketch, based on eyewitness accounts, aims to aid in the investigation of the incident.

The targeted bus, ferrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, a renowned pilgrimage site housing the Vaishno Devi temple, fell under attack on June 9 in the Pouni area of Reasi district, adjacent to Rajouri district.

Attributing the attack to the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the J-K police have mobilized 11 investigative teams to probe the incident.