AAP rebel Kumar Vishwas is likely to campaign for the BJP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, suggest sources. If the report turns out to be true, there are chances that Kumar Vishwas will be contesting from East Delhi as the BJP is expected to field him from the constituency. Vishwas, on Monday, had met the Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to put things in perspective, added sources.

Vishwas was an active AAP campaigner until he was denied Rajya Sabha nomination by the party last year. He, in fact, has said that he was being punished for speaking the truth. He was the key member of AAP’s Vidhan Sabha elections campaign. If the BJP gives Vishwas ticket from Delhi it will be a huge setback not just for AAP but Congress too. Besides Vishwas, reports also suggest that Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary is also likely to campaign for BJP in Delhi.

AAP, on the other hand, failed to stitch an alliance with Congress, even after Congress President Rahul Gandhi said his party was open to alliances across the country and was very flexible on the issue. Arvind Kejriwal, in a press briefing, said that Rahul Gandhi refused to forge an alliance with his party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. He confirmed meeting Congress President for alliance discussion who refused to join hands with the AAP, said Kejriwal

The Lok Sabha which is to begin this month from April 11 will be conducted in seven phases and will continue till May 12, followed by result declaration on May 23.

