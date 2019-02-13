Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi spotted at Bengaluru airport: The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs to destabilise the JDS-Congress combine government in the state. The four legislators - B Nagendra, Mahesh Kumathalli, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Umesh Jadhav - had been absent from the ongoing session of the Karnataka Assembly budget session

Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi spotted at Bengaluru airport: Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had been incommunicado for the last few days, has finally arrived in Karnataka. Rebel Congress MLA was spotted the Bengaluru airport last night. On Tuesday, Karnataka Congress had approached Speaker Ramesh Kumar seeking disqualification of its four MLAs for defying the party whip under the anti-defection law. The four legislators – B Nagendra, Mahesh Kumathalli, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Umesh Jadhav – had been absent from the ongoing session of the Karnataka Assembly budget session. KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy chief minister accompanied former chief minister Siddaramaih to Speaker’s office. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs to destabilise the JDS-Congress combine government in the state.

The party has said that these MLAs are working at the behest of the BJP and has been involved in anti-party activities. However, currently, there is no threat to the HD Kumaraswamy government as the ruling combine has enough MLAs to survive. The BJP has 80 MLAs in 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka: Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi arrived in Bengaluru last night. He had been incommunicado for the past few days. pic.twitter.com/mUPwNz1GzN — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

On missing Karnataka Assembly budget session, JDS MLA Narayana Gowda said he was admitted in a hospital due to food poisoning and there had been internal issues inside the party, but they will be resolved. In a veiled warning, he said the BJP can’t purchase him and he can bring MLAs from their camp.

