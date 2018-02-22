At a two-hour special public interview which was taken by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray in Pune, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo stated on Wednesday, February 21 that Rahul Gandhi has shown an inclination to outreach Indian citizenry and understands many issues by visiting various places in the country. The veteran politician was replying to blatant questions which were raised by Thackeray. The event which took place in Pune was to mark Sharad Pawar’s 50 years of participation in electoral politics. The event was organised by the Jagatik Marathi Academy of which Sharad Pawar was a founding member.

Taking out a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, said that the newly elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi has the utmost willingness to learn and comprehend several issues well, and has a leadership quality, which is clearly missing in PM Modi. He asserted that only the Congress has the capacity to provide an alternative to the BJP in the country. At a two-hour special public interview which was taken by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief (MNS), Raj Thackeray in Pune, NCP supremo stated on Wednesday, February 21 that Rahul Gandhi has shown an inclination to outreach Indian citizenry and understands many issues by visiting various places in the country. The veteran politician was replying to blatant questions which were raised by Thackeray.

The event which took place in Pune was to mark Sharad Pawar’s 50 years of participation in electoral politics. The event was organised by the Jagatik Marathi Academy of which Sharad Pawar was a founding member. Speaking about PM Modi’s leadership qualities, the NCP president said, “the PM does not seem to believe in working as a team.” When Raj Thackeray asked questions on Pawar’s view on the gigantic Rs 1.1 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the NCP chief said, “I am not opposed to the project per se. However, it should run between Mumbai and Delhi or Mumbai and Nagpur. Nobody will travel in a bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.”

While referring to PM Modi’s recent parliament speech, where he criticised Jawaharlal Nehru on democracy, Pawar threw barbs at PM Modi for launching scathing personal attacks against the Congress leaders. When Raj Thackeray said PM took the visiting foreign dignitaries to Ahmedabad, instead of the other parts of the country, Pawar said,” to a PM the nation must come first and foremost.”

