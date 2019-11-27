Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that economic growth has came down but there are no signs of recession yet. She also presented stats to prove her point and compered GDP with Manmohan Singh era.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha over deteriorating economic condition of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said there is no recession. She said India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has actually moved upward compared to previous regime. Sharing the stats, Nirmala Sitharaman said India’s GDP has been noted 7.5% between 2014 to 2019, compared to 2009-2014’s 6.4% when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Finance Minister said if one is looking at the economy with a discerning view, will note that the growth has come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever.

Lauding the first 5-years of the Modi government, Sitharaman said Economy was under control in NDA-1 as it was noted 5.1% compared to UPA-2’s 9.4% mark. In her speech she kept on reiterating that financial condition of the country is stable and there is no recession. She also compared the inflation and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) investments situations of both the Governments. Finance Minister said inflow of FDI under Modi government has been better than Manmohan era. Foreign companies have invested $283.9 billion in 2019, while in 2009-2014 the number was $189.5 billion.

However, not worried about the economic situation and announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP Mahendra Nath Pandey was caught sleeping on camera. Notably, Pandey was sitting just behind Nirmala Sitharaman and was snoring. The moment his colleagues saw him taking a nap, they tapped him and disturbed his sleep. Soon after the pictures of the BJP MP went viral on social media, people started him trolling. A user said it was a really interesting debate on the economy in Parliament today.

