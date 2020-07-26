Pragya Singh Thakur, has called on the public to recite the Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day until August 5th, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. She has also announced lockdowns in Bhopal until August 4th.

On Saturday, the BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur tweeted out a request to the public, calling on them to recite the Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate the Coronavirus.

“Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5, Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Lord Ram at home”, she said in the tweet.

On 5th August, Bhoomi Pujan, the ground breaking ceremony for the construction for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place.

She also stated, in a Twitter video, that the BJP will impose lockdown in Bhopal until August 4th, in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Thakur added, “When people… Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus…This is your prayer to Lord Ram,”

