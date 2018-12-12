Rajasthan Assembly election Results 2018: The final results of Rajasthan assembly polls 2018 were announced late on Tuesday, December 11, in which the CPI(M) garnered two seats in Rajasthan. Interestingly, those were earlier BJP's stronghold. Reacting to the latest victory, the Left party's Rajasthan in-charge Hannan Mollah said the results in 3 states which were under BJP's control has ended the myth of the saffron party's indomitability.

Rajasthan Assembly election Results 2018: It was not just Congress’ victory in the three Hindi-heartland states-Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan-the CPI(M) garnered two seats in Rajasthan, interestingly, which were earlier BJP’s stronghold, media reports said. The Left party’s Balwan Poonia vanquished BJP’s candidate Sanjeev Kumar in Bhadra constituency of Hanumangarh district.

While CPI(M)’s Giridharilal Mahiya garnered victory with more than 73,000 votes in Shree Dungargarh constituency of Bikaner district, leaving behind Congress leader Mangalram. Reacting to the latest victory, the Left party’s Rajasthan in-charge Hannan Mollah said the results in 3 states which were under BJP’s control has ended the myth of the saffron party’s indomitability.

He further said in the past few years, Modi-Shah combine emerged as domitable and it seemed like no other political party could defeat the BJP under their leadership, however after the results of these assembly elections, it has become clear that the myth has been broken.

In the 2013 assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) failed to win any seats, while in 2018, it garnered 3 seats. It contested in 28 seats in Rajasthan with an alliance of 7 political parties, including Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Marxist Communist Party of India (United), and Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, after the final counting ended on Tuesday night, December 11, the Congress emerged victorious in the state with a majority of 99 seats in the state, leaving behind the BJP which won 73 seats. While falling short of 2 seats Bahujan Samaj PArty’s chief Mayawati has extended support to the party in the state.

Accepting defeat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara on Tuesday night handed over his resignation to state Governor Kalyan Singh in Jaipur.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More