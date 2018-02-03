Differences between India and China are likely to deepen and the Doklam standoff was not a one-off incident, former National Security Advisor M K Narayanan said and cautioned that the differences may lead to unexpected consequences. Narayanan said China's taking over of Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, Gwadar port in Pakistan and setting up of a naval base in Djibouti in Africa and its intent to increase such presence will only lead to worsening of relations between the two Asian giants.

“Doklam was not a one-off incident. China’s nibbling tactics would continue in future. They will bring it back again and again. I won’t say there will be a war but there will be constant conflict,” the former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief said. He said China has now shifted its focus to the east from Ladakh and it is resorting to different means including economic blackmail to have control over the relatively smaller neighbouring countries of India like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Terming Pakistan as the “main kingpin” in China’s design to influence the region, he said such hostility between the two Asian superpowers might lead to unexpected circumstances. “Finding common ground will not be easy, the differences may lead to unexpected consequences,” he added. Stating that much is being made of the Chinese threat in the Indian Ocean, he asserted that India is strategically better placed there than China.

“The Indian Peninsula provides us with the world’s largest natural aircraft carrier which is unsinkable and looks over the Chinese oil supply lines from the Middle-East, apart from Andaman and Nicobar Islands placed like a dagger on the throat of the strategic shipping routes of China in the Indian Ocean,” Roy Chowdhury said.