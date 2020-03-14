Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met today in Srinagar jail after Jammu and Kashmir authorities allowed 82-year-old former Chief Minister to his son. Farooq Abdullah was released a day ago after the Centre decided to revok PSA on him.

Farooq Abullah, the National Conference (NC) patriarch and former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, met his son Omar Abdullah almost after 7 months since the Centre passed resolution to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, at a sub-jail in Srinagar.

It was an emotional meeting between father and son as both met after a long period of time.

The 82-year-old J&K leader, who was also house arrested at his residence in Gupkar after the government slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on him, was released a day ago and hours after his release he had requested the authorities to let him meet his son.

J&K authorities agreed to his request, after which, Farooq Abdullah drove from his residence to Hari Nivas, where Omar Abdullah has been kept under preventive custody, to meet his and and both warmly embraced.

An official said the permission was granted, and the father and the son were together for about an hour.

On Friday, after the Center decided to revok the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), Farooq Abdullah urged the government to free other leaders of Jammu and Kashmir including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at the earliest.

He also thanked the government and people who prayed and continuously raised voice for his release.

The leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were held a day before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tabled the bill in Parliament to abrogate Article 370.

