Reliance AGM 2019: Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that India will become a $10 trillion economy by 2030. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi govt's reforms to make India better. He added that no power can stop India from rising higher.

Reliance AGM 2019: Mukesh Ambani claims India to become $10 trillion economy by 2030, hails PM Modi govt’s reforms to make India better: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday claimed that India would become 10 trillion dollars economy by 2030. While addressing the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019, Ambani said that no one can stop the rise of the Indian economy, claiming the sectors that have been facing a slowdown is temporary. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to make India a $5 economy by 2024, the RIL chief said that he fully endorse PM Modi’s ambitious goal. He further claimed that every Indian would be benefitted after India succeeds in becoming a $10 trillion economy.

Adding that India has political stability, Ambani said that opportunities would grow further with structural reforms. He said that PM Modi-led central government has already laid the foundation of new institutions for business promotion and regulation. He said that the reforms are being taken to reduce inequality and improve ease of living for all the people across India. He further stated that no power can stop India from rising higher.

During his address, he also announced that Saudi Arabia would invest for a 20% stake in Reliance’s Oil to Chemicals (O2C) division. The RIL has also joined hands with Microsoft to boost the digital services in India. The partnership will further boost the tech business across the country.

Apart from that, Reliance also launched its much-awaited Jio set-top box, which supports gaming and 4K video streaming. It will be officially launched from September 5, 2019.

