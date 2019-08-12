Reliance launches Jio set-top box: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has decided to complete the rollout of Jio GigaFiber in the next 12 months. For accelerating digital transformation in India, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has joined hands with Microsoft.

Reliance launches Jio set-top box: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) launched its much-awaited Jio set-top box at its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Monday. The state-of-the-art Jio set-top box supports gaming and 4K video streaming. As part of the project, the RIL has decided to complete the rollout of Jio GigaFiber in the next 12 months, reports said. For accelerating digital transformation in India, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has joined hands with Microsoft. Reliance Ind CMD Mukesh Ambani announced a partnership with Microsoft on Monday.

Jio GigaFiber will be commercially launched on September 5, 2019. All annual subscribers (Jio Forever Annual plan) will get free HD or 4K TV sets and 4K set-top box, the company announced. Reliance Jio has also revealed mixed reality headset Jio Holoboard, for shopping, educational, entertainment needs, amongst others. Apart from that, Jio Fiber customers will be able to watch movies at home on the same day they are released in theatres. This service will be launched in the middle of 2020, Mukesh Ambani said.

Speaking on the occasion, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said RIL is launching Jio Fibre services commercially across India on 5th September 2019 and the Jio Fibre tariff plan starts from Rs 700 per month. He said Reliance’s new commerce partnership platform is a great opportunity to integrate unorganised businesses in India via Kirana stores and other smaller business which suffered in recent past because of their inability to invest in technology.

The RIL Chairman also said that 80% cost of running a start-up goes towards cloud and connectivity infrastructure and Jio is ready to take away that cost by making cloud and connectivity infrastructure absolutely free for start-ups. Reliance’s intention is to start this service from January 1, 2020, he added.

Presently, Jio GigaFiber is available with a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500. Users will receive up to 100Mbps speed for 100GB of data with 90 days validity. Once the data service is completed, users can get a top-up of 40GB data done through MyJio app or jio.com.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report, Reliance Jio became second most telecom company by adding 81.80 lakh new subscribers in the end month of May after it pipped AirTel.

