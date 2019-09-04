Reliance JioFiber broadband is set to launch on September 5. Here's all we know about the Reliance JioFiber services so far.

Reliance JioFiber services are set to be revealed on September 5. The FTTH high-speed broadband has been announced by the Reliance company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2018. On September 5, Reliance Jio is likely to make an official announcement about the plan price and will start the service commercially. Ahead of the announcement, take a look at everything you need to know about the Reliance JioFiber services.

Reliance Jio has declared that the JioFiber plan prices will start from Rs 700 per month and will go up to Rs 10,000 per month. When it comes to speed, the minimum of JioFiber plans will be 100Mbps and it could go up to 1Gbps. Other details are unclear at this moment. Those interested in pursuing a JioFiber connection will be able to register for it at the official website of Reliance Jio.

Reliance JioFiber will also bundle DTH service through its free landline connection and 4K set-top box. JioFiber will let the user access to popular OTT platforms in some plans. Reliance Jio will offer a Full HD TV with a 4K set-top box to those who will get the annual plan called Jio Forever Plan. The Jio set-top box will allow the customers to enjoy high-quality television services and console-like gaming experience. It will also launch with advanced features like VR and MR compatibility. The device will also feature group video calling on television sets and access to various Jio’s apps like JioSaavn, JioCinema.

JioFiber service will also release Jio Home Phone service which will showcase features like free voice calls to all the mobile and landline connections. Customers will have to buy the landline handset separately.

