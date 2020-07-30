Diesel Price in Delhi Today 2020, Diesel Price Reduced News, Delhi cabinet reduces VAT on diesel, Delhi Govt, Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi government on Thursday has reduced the price of diesel in the National Capital. Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%.

Diesel Price in Delhi Today 2020, Diesel Price Reduced News, Delhi cabinet reduces VAT on diesel, Delhi Govt, Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75% in a bid to release the economic burden on Delhiites due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the slash in VAT percentage, the price of diesel will now come down to Rs 73.64 from Rs 82, i.e by Rs 8.36 per litre. The rise in fuel prices had been hitting the pocket of travellers quite hard and had invoked nationwide outrage by opposition parties in June. The Delhi government’s move to reduce fuel price comes days after launching a job portal.

Announcing the move, he said many people, including traders, had been demanding a reduction in diesel prices. This was also affecting the budgets of industries and other establishments. He added that the Delhi government has been undertaking several steps to bolster the economy, including allowing streetside vendors to resume their work.

In his media address today, Kejriwal informed that the job portal has been receiving a good response. Around 7,577 companies have registered themselves, leading to the advertisements of about 2,04,785 job vacancies. He added that about 3,22,865 people have applied for jobs on the portal.

Speaking about Delhi’s fight against Covid-19, the Chief Minister on Wednesday directed officials to follow Centre’s guidelines on doing a RT-PCR test on symptomatic patients, whose Covid-19 reports come out negative. In light of the reduction in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has also delinked tie-ups with hotels, which were to be converted into Covid-19 facilities, in case there is a need for more beds.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi are now at 1,33,310, including 10,770 active cases, 1,18,633 cured/recovered/discharged and 3,907 deaths. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported a spike of 1,035 cases.