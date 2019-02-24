Relief for home buyers as GST Council accords big relief to real estate sector: The Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) Council on Sunday accorded the GST payable for under-construction flat has now been reduced to 5% from the existing rate of 12%. The 33rd meeting of the GST Council was chaired by the Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Coming as a big relief to the real estate sector, the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) Council on Sunday accorded the GST payable for under-construction flat has now been reduced to 5% from the existing rate of 12%. The 33rd meeting of the GST Council was chaired by the Union Minister Arun Jaitley. He also announced that the GST rate on affordable housing has been reduced to 1% from 8%. The new GST rate for both doesn’t include the input tax credit (ITC). The slashed tax rates will be effective from April 1, 2019.

Addressing the media gathering, the FM asserted that the government has considered twin definition of affordable housing. The affordable housing will now be considered on the basis of carpet area and on the basis of cost. In metro cities, the apartments with 60 sq metre carpet area and Rs 45 lakh cost will fall in affordable housing while in non-metro cities, the 90 sq metre carpet area and Rs 45 lakh cost will come under the affordable housing.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaitley claimed that the revised GST rates will give a boost to housing for all and fulfil aspirations of neo or middle classes. Jaitley has also claimed that the amendment will give a boost to the construction sector.

In its 33rd meeting the GST Council has accorded big relief to Real Estate Sector. GST rate on affordable housing has been reduced to 1% from 8% & for others from 12% to 5% for both without ITC.This will give boost to housing for all & fulfill aspirations of Neo/Middle classes. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 24, 2019

