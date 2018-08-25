The Indian Railways is planning to revise flexi-fares on reserved tickets for premium trains next month, following low occupancy in many premium trains like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, according to various media reports. The railway has earned an additional Rs 1,500 since the flexi-fare system came into effect.

Facing low occupancy in many premium trains like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, the Indian Railways may suspend the flexi-fare system for one month around September, according to various media reports. The Railway Ministry is also planning to increase the 10% discount on the berths that are not occupied after the final preparation of seat/berth chart. However, Indian Railways is mulling on the modalities involved in the roll-out of this plan. The passengers, who have booked tickets a few months in advance, may be refunded the extra charge after the introduction of flexi-fare suspension plan.

Some reports have claimed that the introduction of this new plan will affect the balance sheet of railways, courtesy the extra money loss from its account. According to reports, the railways has earned an additional Rs 1,500 since the flexi-fare system came into effect. According to reports, the plan will be finalised in a few days.

It comes days after railways denied the idea of suspending the flexi-fare system on reserved tickets of its premium trains. However, a senior railway official, who asked not to be named, made it clear that out of 12,500 trains, flexi-fares are implemented only for 168 premium trains, which is only 1.5 % of the total trains.

Rubbishing all media reports that seats remained vacant in many premium trains due to flexi-fare system, he said that this system is going to stay. In the recent times, Railways has introduced many unprecedented plans to advance railways which includes better quality food, increase in speed of trains.

