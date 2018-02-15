All the hate crimes and religious biases were taken into note and were strongly disapproved by the Supreme Court of India mentioning that every court should be cautious of pluralistic character of the Indian society. No one in the society has the right to manhandle, assault or over-rule the law. There is no place of religious biases in the state.

Supreme Court has strongly ruled out every act which would prove a cause of killing or assaulting anyone in the name of religion or any other community. All the hate crimes and religious biases were taken into a note and were strongly disapproved by the apex court of India and also mentioned that every court should be cautious of pluralistic character of the Indian society and the rights of every community should be taken into consideration. While dealing with the rights of every group regardless of caste, creed, colour, the court always remain active in taking out the biases against any community, said Justice SA Bobde and L Nageswaro Rao in a recent order.

The Statement came when the bail of three men was cancelled, who were earlier granted the bail by Bombay High Court against the deceased who belonged to another religious community. The fact of the matter is that if the deceased belongs to another community and the accused if released or bailed out will give a certain amount of impunity to those who are of that thought process.The high court granted bail to the three accused as they said they were instigated to do such act in 2014 murder case.

Shaikh Mohsin and his friend Wasim were assaulted with hockey sticks, bats and stones by the accused noticing of sporting a beard, the apex court could not understand on what basis HC has released the trio on the religious basis. The court overturned the decision of the High Court and asked the three accused, Ranjeet Shankar Yadav, Ajay Dilip Lalge and Vijau Rajendran Gambhire.