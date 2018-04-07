Dealy in lodging rape complaint does not mean that the victim is lying, claimed the Bombay High Court on Saturday, April 7, upholding the conviction of 4 men for the gang-rape. The convicts told the court that the accusations were false and claimed the woman concocted the allegations as the assailants had threatened to report the woman's “indecent behaviour”.

Reluctance in filing a report of sexual assault/rape to the police immediately does not mean that the victim is lying since Indian women rarely make such false allegations, the Bombay High Court said on Saturday, April 7, upholding the conviction of 4 men for the gang-rape. Earlier this week, Justice A M Badar dismissed the appeals of Dattatraya Korde, Ganesh Pardeshi, Pintu Khoskar and Ganesh Zole who had challenged a sessions court order of the April 2013 of sentencing them to 10 years of imprisonment for gang-rape.

The convicts told the court that the accusations were false and claimed the woman concocted the allegations as the assailants had threatened to report the woman’s “indecent behaviour” with her male companion to the police. The Bombay High Court cited the apex court observed that said a woman complainant in India “will rarely make false allegations of sexual assault”.

According to a report published by India Spend, in 2016, 1 out of 4 rape cases in India ended in conviction, which is lowest since the 2012 year. India’s conviction rate for rape, at 25.5%. As per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana, considered Godmen Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail 15 years after the case was registered in a rape case. The conviction rate for rape in Haryana was 24.7%, lowest in a decade after 2011 (23.4%).

