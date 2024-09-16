Remand Note Of SHO Mondal Accessed: CBI Accuses Sandip Ghosh Of Deliberately Deceiving Investigations

Recent remand letters from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have uncovered disturbing information in the Kolkata rape and murder case concerning a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. These documents expose serious allegations against former principal Sandip Ghosh and detained police officer Abhijit Mondal, indicating possible efforts to obstruct the investigation and shield the suspects.

Abhijit Mondal’s Alleged Misconduct

The remand letter for Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, details serious allegations of misconduct. Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI on Saturday, is accused of deliberately obstructing the investigation. The letter claims that Mondal arrived at the crime scene late and registered the case as an unnatural death with incorrect information, potentially to obscure the facts.

The letter further accuses Mondal of collaborating with the hospital administration to shield the main suspect, Sanjoy Roy. He reportedly failed to secure the crime scene and delayed registering the FIR until late in the evening, despite receiving initial information much earlier. His actions allegedly included mishandling evidence and allowing the victim’s cremation despite the family’s request for a second autopsy.

Sandip Ghosh’s Alleged Deception

The remand letter for Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reveals accusations of deceit. The CBI’s note references a polygraph test report suggesting Ghosh tried to mislead investigators. Ghosh, despite being informed about the incident early on August 9, allegedly did not act promptly and failed to file a murder complaint. Instead, the vice-principal submitted a complaint later, initially suggesting the death was a suicide.

Ghosh is also accused of being in contact with Mondal but downplaying the seriousness of the incident, which may have led to the destruction of important evidence. These allegations have intensified scrutiny over Ghosh’s role and his management of the aftermath of the crime.

Implications for the Investigation

These new revelations have significant implications for the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder case. The accusations against both Mondal and Ghosh suggest serious lapses in handling the case, including delays and attempts to obscure the truth. As the CBI continues its work, the focus will be on uncovering the full extent of these alleged actions and ensuring accountability in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

