Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar in 1978 also did what Ajit Pawar has done to him today. The BJP today with the support of NCP MLAs has formed government in the state.

The political developments in Maharashtra have certainly shocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar whose nephew Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and took along 22 MLAs to support the saffron party form government in Maharashtra. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis this morning took over as Maharashtra CM for a second term while Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule expressing disappointment over Ajit”s move said it was not merely a party split but family split. But is it the first time that such double standards have come to the fore, or is Ajit Pawar the sole person from the family to have betrayed his own party. Well, Pawars have a history and who other than Sharad Pawar to enlighten on the issue. The veteran politician had also switched sides back in 1978.

Historically speaking, What goes around, comes around seems the apt phrase for NCP supremo who in 1978 changed sides in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

This dates back to the post-emergency phase when the Indian National Congress had lost to the Janata party followed by the resignation of then Maharashtra CM Shakarrao Chavan who was replaced by Vasantdada Patil. This led to further division in the Congress party as Chavan’s resignation was a voluntary move.

The 1978 Assembly Election was contested by both Congress and Janata Party but the latter, despite being the single largest party did not have sufficient numbers. The two Congress factions united to form the government after Janata Party’s failure. Sharad Pawar was the Minister of Industry and Labour under the alliance government.

The alliance government didn’t last long with Pawar in July 1978 forming his own party Indian Congress (socialist) and was sworn-in as the Maharashtra CM with the support of Janata Party under the name Progressive Democratic Coalition.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a veiled attack at the BJP said Ab to lagta hai ki, ‘jiska Governor uski Sarkar’ (whichever side Governor backs, their government).

