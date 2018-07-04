Today is Swami Vivekananda's 116th death anniversary and the whole country is remembering him for his outstanding contribution towards the society. Check out some of the best quotes of spiritual guru Swami Vivekananda mentioned here.

Born as Narendranath Dutta in an aristocratic Bengali family in Calcutta, Swami Vivekananda acquired his name after becoming a monk. Influenced by his spiritual Guru Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda later started living a spiritual life.

The philosopher, who is extensively known for disseminating the tenets of Hindu Philosophy through his lectures and speeches lived a short life. He died even before attaining the age of 40. Swami Vivekananda has influenced many lives and his contribution in spreading Hinduism has in the 19th century is exemplary.

He is also known to have different views and approach to spirituality from his Guru Ramakrishna. On the occassion of Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary, many big personalities from various fields took to their social media account to pay tribute to the spiritual leader. sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik from Odisha also paid tribute by portraying the legend through a sand art.

Awake, arise and dream no more!

Be bold and face the truth!

Be one with it!

Let visions cease, or if you cannot dream but truer dreams,

Which are eternal love and service free! ~ #SwamiVivekananda | written to Prabuddha Bharata,Aug 1898 Homage on death anniversary 🙏🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/Tlg2SRMRew — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 4, 2018

Tributes to #SwamiVivekananda on his death anniversary. One of my SandArt with message Youth call for Peace. pic.twitter.com/SzuKrmBvfQ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 4, 2018

Some of the best quotes by Swami Vivekananda:

Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.

Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.

Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin; to say that you are weak, or others are weak.

If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.

The will is not free – it is a phenomenon bound by cause and effect – but there is something behind the will which is free.

