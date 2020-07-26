Political tributes pour in as the nation celebrates India's valiant soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Kargil War victory, when India defeated Pakistan in 1999 in Operation Vijay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

“On Kargil Vijay diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations”, PM Modi tweeted on his official handle with a promise to further the discussion on his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme to be held at 11:00 am today.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces… the nation is forever grateful to them”, tweeted President Kovind paying his homage to jawans who were eternalised in the golden pages of history in ‘Operation Vijay’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ is a symbol of India’s proud, valour and steadfast leadership.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland,” Shah tweeted (translated from Hindi)

करगिल विजय दिवस भारत के स्वाभिमान, अद्भुत पराक्रम और दृढ़ नेतृत्व का प्रतीक है। मैं उन शूरवीरों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस से करगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों से दुश्मन को खदेड़ कर वहाँ पुनः तिरंगा लहराया। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित भारत के वीरों पर देश को गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/mD9Ged8Pkz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the War Memorial at Delhi’s India Gate to offer his tributes to our fallen soldiers during the historic Kargil War.

Paid tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/0QfXMemss3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

