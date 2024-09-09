‘Removing BJP is Our Top Priority’, AAP’s Sanjay Singh Following Announcement Of First Candidate List For Haryana Elections

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party released the first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said that their priority is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state.

Singh said that the party is committed to fulfilling the five guarantees and will fight the elections strongly.

“Nominations have to be made by the 12th; there is very little time left, and our priority is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, a list of 20 candidates has been released. I heartily congratulate all of them on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, and we are committed to fulfilling the 5 guarantees. More lists will be released soon. In Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party will fight the elections strongly,” the AAP MP said.

Meanwhile, the party’s state chief, Sushil Gupta, said that the second list will also be released by Monday evening and added that the party waited for the outcome of a potential alliance but the time was running out for filing nominations.

The party has been in frequent talks with the Congress party to form an alliance in the state.

Gupta highlighted the urgency of finalising candidates, given that the nomination deadline is only three days away.

“We’ve released the first list and soon you will get the second list. Now there is very little time left for the elections. We waited honestly (for the alliance) because the organisation is strong in every assembly and that strong organisation wanted us to contest the elections. We have shown our patience and after that, we released our list. I think the result will be positive for Haryana and BJP will be removed from Haryana,” Gupta said.

He emphasised that AAP remains a committed partner in the INDI Alliance at the national level and said, “We were a partner of the INDI Alliance. We are a partner of INDI Alliance at the national level.”

“Very soon by evening, you will get to see the second list. Now only 3 days are left for nomination, so within three days all the candidates have to be lined up, for which scrutiny is going on,” Gupta said while speaking to ANI.

The voting to the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana is scheduled to be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12.

The AAP announced names of 20 candidates including those for some prominent seats in the state, like Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh.

Indu Sharma has been fielded from Bhiwani, Bijender Hooda from Rohtak, Kuldeep Chikara from Bahadurgarh, Manish Yadav from Mahendragarh, Dharmendra Khatana from Sohna and Ravinder Faujdar from Ballabhgarh.

The other candidates included in the first list are Gurpal Singh from Naraingarh, Anurag Dhandha from Kalayat, Narender Sharma from Pundri, Jaipal Sharma from Gharaunda, Amandeep Jundla from Assandh, Bittu Pahalwan from Samalkha, Pawan Fauji from Uchana Kalan, Kuldeep Gadrana from Dabwali, and Happy Raina from Rania seat.

The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

