Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, who made several true predictions in his life, died today. He was 89-year-old. Reports said Daruwalla was on ventilator in a private hospital of Ahmadabad, Gujarat, due to infection in lungs and his condition was deteriorating continuously.

His condition was critical since last week after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Although, it hasn’t been confirmed yet but a few media reports doing round the Internet claimed that Bejan Daruwalla was hit by covid-19 aka coronavirus infection.

The saddening news of renowned astrologer’s demise was shared by his son, Nastur Daruwalla scrapping the rumours. He said his father was suffering from pneumonia and lung infection. The cause of his death was dipping of oxygen level in his body and not coronavirus.

Bejan Daruwalla, born in 1931, was a Ganesha devotee and master of Vedic astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Tarot, and several other prediction sciences.

He made several bench mark predictions like PM Narendra Modi’s victory in 2014, India world cup win in 2011 and 2007, assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi’s accident, the Bhopal gas tragedy, and several others. He had a huge fan following across the globe including politicians, cricketers, actors and businessmen.

Minutes after the news of Bejan Daruwallah’s demise went viral, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief through a tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Gujarat CM said, “Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti… ”

Astrologer’s followers also shared condolences on social media and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

