Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla while hitting out at party MP Renuka Chowdhury for laughing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Wednesday’s address in the Parliament on Thursday said that she was a liability to the party. Slamming party MP Renuka Chowdhury, Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla took to his Twitter account and said, “Honest as truly the Congress ‘s most ardent supporter, I have to concede the Renuka Chowdhury ‘s & Mani Shankar’s are a liability to the party. Their arrogance keeps costing the Congress. This is the party of Gandhi Nehru and stalwarts … that laughter in the Upper House made me squirm.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury when she was laughing on him while he was giving his speech in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi had said that it was after Ramayana that he got to hear such a laugh, indirectly hitting out at Renuka Chowdhury. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about Aadhaar saying that it was during Lal Krishna Advani’s 1998 speech in Rajya Sabha where one will find the genesis of Aadhaar. Amazed at PM Modi’s remark, Renuka Chowdhury started laughing following which PM Modi his Ramayana jibe at her.

However, slamming the prime minister, Renuka Chowdhury while responding to his Ramayana jibe had said, “PM made a personal remark, what else do you expect from him? I can’t fall to that level to reply to him. This is actually called denigrating the status of a woman.” Hitting out at Renuka Chowdhury, Union Minister Smriti Irani also responded on Wednesday saying, “I was present there. I heard the kind of indecent remarks she was making on PM Modi. Is it justified that she makes indecent remarks & when those remarks are met sarcastically she makes her gender her shield?”