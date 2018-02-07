Giving her reaction on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ramayana jibe at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, she said that PM made a personal remark, what else do you expect from him? I can't fall to that level to reply to him. This is actually called denigrating the status of a woman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering his speech in Rajya Sabha today said that he got to experience such a kind of laughter when Renuka Chowdhury was laughing on his speech.

"This is actually called denigrating the status of a woman," Renuka Chowdhury said while reacting on PM Modi's Ramayana jibe at her

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury while giving a reaction on Prime Minister Narendra Modi address in Rajya Sabha where he spoke about Aadhaar saying that it was Lal Krishna Advani’s 1998 speech in Rajya Sabha where one will find the genesis of Aadhaar, said that I have the proof that they (BJP) have spoken against the Aadhaar in public … and now … I was amazed and laughed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the seeds of Aadhaar were bowed when Advanji was there. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Rajya Sabha speech on Tuesday had said that Congress keeps saying we brought Aadhaar. Let me remind them about a debate in the Rajya Sabha in 1998 and what LK Advani Ji said. It is in his speech that you will find the genesis of Aadhaar.

Renuka Chowdhury not only gave her reaction on Aadhaar issue but also responded to PM Narendra Modi’s jibe on her laugh. She said, “PM made a personal remark, what else do you expect from him? I can’t fall to that level to reply to him. This is actually called denigrating the status of a woman.” Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it was after Ramayana that he had got to experience such a kind of laughter when Renuka Chowdhury was laughing while PM Modi was delivering his speech in Rajya Sabha.

#WATCH Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury speaks on PM Narendra Modi's comment on her laughter in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/9ZwBdM5Eiq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

Sabhapati Ji meri aapse vinti hai Renuka Ji ko kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hansi sunne ka saubhagya aaj jaake mila hai: PM Modi on Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury laughing during his speech in Rajya Sabha — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

However, reacting to Renuka Chowdhury’s reaction on PM Modi’s jibe, Union Minister Smriti Irani while speaking to media on Tuesday said, “I was present there. I heard the kind of indecent remarks she was making on PM Modi. Is it justified that she makes indecent remarks & when those remarks are met sarcastically she makes her gender her shield?”