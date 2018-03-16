Congress MP has moved a resolution on National Anthem amendment wanting the word 'Sindh' to be replaced by 'Uttar Purv' (northeast). In the resolution moved by Congress' MP Ripun Bora seeking amendment in the National Anthem mentioned that the National Anthem of India "Jana Gana Mana" mentioned Sindh which is no longer a part of India.

In a new development, Congress MP has moved a resolution on National Anthem amendment wanting the word ‘Sindh’ to be replaced by ‘Uttar Purv’ (northeast). Congress’ MP Ripun Bora has moved a private member’s resolution in Rajya Sabha, seeking amendment of the National Anthem and replacing the word ‘Sindh’ with ‘Northeast India.’ In the resolution moved by Congress’ MP Ripun Bora seeking amendment in the National Anthem mentioned that the National Anthem of India “Jana Gana Mana” mentioned Sindh which is no longer a part of India. The Northeast India, which is a very important part of India, finds no mention in the National Anthem.

The resolution seeking the amendment further mentioned, “The then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had made a statement in the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950, that the composition consisting of the words and music known as Jana Gana Mana is the National Anthem of India, subject to such alterations in the words as the government may authorise as occasion arises. The House urges upon the government to amend the National Anthem to delete words “Sindh” and replace it with the words “Northeast India” in the National Anthem.

Meanwhile speaking to media after moving a resolution on National Anthem seeking the word ‘Sindh’ replaced by ‘Uttar Purv’, Congress MP Ripun Bora said, “North East is important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of national anthem on other hand Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer part of India but part of Pakistan, which is a hostile country.”

North East is important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of national anthem on other hand Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer part of India but part of Pakistan, which is a hostile country: Ripun Bora,Cong MP on his resolution in RS to amend National Anthem

