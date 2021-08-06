The committee, headed by BJP member Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, in a report expressed concern about Chinese projects in upstream areas. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources advised that the Indian govt should constantly monitor “Chinese actions” so as to ensure that they do not pursue any major interventions on the Brahmaputra which will be adverse to the country’s “national interests”.

The committee’s report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and also suggested the government to renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. China is reportedly planning to construct a dam on the Brahmaputra. A number of projects related to water conservation listed under China’s new five-year plan are going to be built very close to the border.

People of Assam have expressed apprehension over reports of the Chinese government constructing a dam on the river Brahmaputra, which is considered a lifeline for the state. Over 56 per cent of the Brahmaputra, also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo, which is a trans-Himalayan river, flows in Chinese territory.

China has taken control of most of the major rivers of Asia with all the sources of Indus, Sutlej, Brahmaputra following the annexation of Tibet. The report stated that three hydropower projects on the main stream of Brahmaputra River in Tibet Autonomous Region have been approved by the Chinese authorities and a hydropower project at Zangmu was declared fully operational by Chinese authorities in October 2015.