Reports State Delhi Expected To Experience Monsoon By End Of This Week

The monsoon is set to arrive in the capital city of Delhi by the end of this week. Delhi has been grappling with the consistent scorching heatwave for the past month and a half with temperatures rising to as high as 52 degrees. The summer of 2024 has been recorded to be the hottest summer of all years. According to reports, while a private weather agency has reported that Delhi is expected to get relief from the prevailing heat, the India Meteorological Department has not shared details of when the monsoon is expected to enter the national capital.

Mahesh Palawat of skymet weather services, stated, “The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30.”

Monsoons in Delhi are typically recorded around June 29 or 30, For instance, according to the data, the first monsoon showers hit Delhi on June 26 in the previous year while it was recorded on June 30 in the year 2022.

Delhi’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory recorded a temperature that was two notches above normal, with 30 degree celsius on Wednesday.

The capital city has recorded a drop in the maximum temperature recently due to the the impact of the western distrubance. nonetheless, Delhi has been experiencing pre-monsoon showers, bringing some relief for the residents from the scorching heatwave.

Delhi has witnessed a sweltering heatwave in the last couple of days with nine days of intense heatwave in June so far as compared to the previous years when there were none.

