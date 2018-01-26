India for the first time in its history of republic hosted 10 heads of state or government of the Asean countries as guests of honour for the annual parade. But what was interesting was the all-woman bikers contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) making their debut on the R-Day. The 27-member BSF women performed daring stunts and acrobatics on their Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day as the Rajpath, the capital’s main promenade, came alive with march pasts and colourful tableaux to showcase the country’s military might, cultural legacy and its initiatives, with 10 Asean leaders as chief guests watching the proceedings. India for the first time in its history of republic hosted 10 heads of state or government of the Asean countries as guests of honour for the annual parade.

But what was interesting was the all-woman bikers contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) making their debut on the R-Day. The 27-member BSF women performed daring stunts and acrobatics on their Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and other leaders got up from their seats and starting clapping for the women bikers who showed their might at Rajpath. In 2015, women contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force made their debut at Rajpath.

As per the tradition, the BSF and Army, alternatively, perform daredevil stunts every year. This was for the first time that BSF included women bikers squad to perform stunts at the Republic Day. The parade ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to pay homage to the fallen soldier. President Ram Nath Kovind took his first Republic Day salute from various wings of the Indian Army, the Air Force and the Navy.

