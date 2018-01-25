Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act. The grand celebrations and the most-awaited parade takes place in the capital city's India Gate. In the preparations of Republic Day this year, around 100-odd government agencies took part. On January 26, 10 heads of Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN leaders will witness the grand parade.

Every year January 26 is marked on Indian calendar as the Republic day. The day is celebrated to mark the day when the Indian Constitution came to force. This year India is going to celebrate the 69th Republic Day and every year, the highlight of the day is the parade. The grand celebrations and the most-awaited parade takes place in the capital city’s India Gate. In the preparations of Republic Day this year, around 100-odd government agencies took part. On January 26, 10 heads of Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN leaders will witness the grand parade.

The importance of the ASEAN leaders attending the event is that ASEAN completes 50 years of formation and that India will complete 25 years of its partnership with the grouping. For the first time, India will host 10 chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations. The heads are from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei – will be hosted in this year’s celebrations. Last year in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the ASEAN leaders for the celebration of Republic Day during his ASEAN-India Summit. He had invited the ASEAN leaders and said that around 1.25 billion people of India are keen to welcome the leaders as the chief guests at India’s 69th Republic Day celebrations.

The grand preparations were in place ahead of the Republic Day parade. Over 700 students across the guest countries will be performing at the event. Around 113 women from the Border Security Force or BSF will also perform in the celebration. Prime Minister along with the President Ram Nath Kovind, will receive the ASEAN leaders at the India Gate. As usual, the Republic Day parade will be telecasted live on the public service broadcaster, Doordarshan. The entire country celebrates the day with great enthusiasm. In other states, the Republic Day is celebrated in the presence of the governors of the state.