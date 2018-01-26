As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, leaders of 10 ASEAN nations will be attending the event as Chief Guest. To accommodate ASEAN leaders, a 100-foot wide stage has been prepared protected by bulletproofing to maintain a high-end security during the event. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with ASEAN leader will witness the Republic Day parade showcasing India's military might, diverse culture, and traditions.

India is celebrating its 69th Republic Day today and it will one more time when the nation will showcase its military might, the essence of vibrant cultures by honouring and paying tribute to those who matters. It is for the first time when leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are present as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations taking place at Rajpath in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of ASEAN nations will together grace the 69th Republic Day celebrations amid display of various where tableaux to showcase India’s vivid culture and tradition.

As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day, take a look at 10 key takeaways ahead of the celebrations

The 10 ASEAN nations, leaders of those who will be attending India’s 69th Republic Day celebrations comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei. In order to mark the presence of leaders of ASEAN, army personnel will be carrying the ASEAN flag at the Republic Day parade. Around 23 tableaux representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio (AIR) among others, will be on display during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. It will be for the first time when a motorcycle contingent of women personnel of the BSF will showcase their valor, talent, and skills at the Republic Day parade. The Republic Day parade will begin at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where the national anthem will be played with a 21 gun salute following the unfurling of the national flag. It will be one another day when India will showcase its military might, and nation’s achievements in various fields including its civilization, culture, and tradition. Personnel from Indian armed forces, CRPF, and other security forces will display various stunts and showasing tehir skills and talent. One of the major attraction of the parade will be the display of Army’s T-90 tank, Brahmos Missile System and Akash Weapon System. There will also be a fly past by the Air Force. On the display, there will be C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, Su-30 MKIs, LCA TejasAir Force tableau among others who will make various formations in the air. This part of Republic Day parade has always been a show stealer. Ahead of the celebrations, the national capital has been turned into a fortress with glittering lights illuminating and further gracing the beauty of Rashtrapati Bhawan, and many other historic buildings in the city. The national capital is under tight security with thousands of security personnel guarding capital’s border and making sure no untoward incident takes place.